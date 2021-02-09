Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce sales of $250.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.60 million to $255.00 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAY. Barclays increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

