The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.30

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.30 and traded as high as $75.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) shares last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 3,996,938 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.94.

The company has a market cap of C$136.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$73.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.30.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

