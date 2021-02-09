Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.20 and traded as high as $116.20. Hansteen shares last traded at $116.20, with a volume of 5,099,403 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.20.

About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

