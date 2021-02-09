Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLF opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

