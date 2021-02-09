Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

