Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.71.

NYSE:BILL opened at $179.01 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $190.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,299.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,341 shares of company stock worth $33,994,422. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

