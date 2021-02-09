PayPal Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. 140166 boosted their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $282.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $282.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

