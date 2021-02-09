Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE:ACB opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

