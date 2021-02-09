DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $401.15 million, a P/E ratio of -70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DSP Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 284,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DSP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

