Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.24

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.24 and traded as high as $27.67. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 24,859 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.