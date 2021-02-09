Contrasting BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Avantor 2.21% 44.58% 6.85%

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 389.44 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Avantor $6.04 billion 2.85 $37.80 million $0.58 51.28

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avantor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 2 14 0 2.88

Avantor has a consensus target price of $28.97, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Avantor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Avantor beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

