Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.28.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

