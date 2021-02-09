Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.28.
WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.
In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE WORK opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Slack Technologies
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
