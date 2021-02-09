The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $16.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $18.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.78.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $284.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.