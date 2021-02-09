The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $16.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $18.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.78.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $284.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

