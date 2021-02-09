ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Cormark

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$7.44 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -744.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

