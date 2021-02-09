Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIOD opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,946 shares of company stock worth $18,251,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

