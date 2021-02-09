Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of KLR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

