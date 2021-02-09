Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GHL opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

