Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

