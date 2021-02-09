Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

