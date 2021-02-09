FY2022 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $144.99 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,071.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.