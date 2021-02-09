FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Issued By DA Davidson

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TENB stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

