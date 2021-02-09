Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Boosted by Analyst

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

