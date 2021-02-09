CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $21.62. CVR Partners shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 37,967 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

