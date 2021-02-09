The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.97

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $33.34. The China Fund shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 8,843 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 30.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 171.0% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 79,826 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

