Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.86. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 14,576 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,420. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 444,000 shares of company stock worth $364,980.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

