Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Qorvo, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $170.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

