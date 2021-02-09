Raymond James Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $223.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $181.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of SBNY opened at $195.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $196.18.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

