T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

