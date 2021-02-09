Critical Survey: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Lilis Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 4.17 $8.84 million N/A N/A Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilis Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Lilis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and Lilis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.20%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Lilis Energy.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Lilis Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.