Critical Survey: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Workhorse Group
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2.50
|XPeng
|1
|2
|6
|0
|2.56
Profitability
This table compares Workhorse Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Workhorse Group
|-75,089.62%
|N/A
|-33.07%
|XPeng
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Workhorse Group and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Workhorse Group
|$380,000.00
|12,576.25
|-$37.16 million
|($0.07)
|-566.43
|XPeng
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
XPeng has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
XPeng beats Workhorse Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc. engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand. The Aviation division offers delivery drones and SureFly multicopter. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
