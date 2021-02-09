Critical Survey: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 XPeng 1 2 6 0 2.56

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential downside of 50.64%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -75,089.62% N/A -33.07% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $380,000.00 12,576.25 -$37.16 million ($0.07) -566.43 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPeng has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPeng beats Workhorse Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand. The Aviation division offers delivery drones and SureFly multicopter. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

