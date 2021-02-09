Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,160 shares of company stock worth $27,138,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GO opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

