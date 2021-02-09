SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

