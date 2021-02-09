National Bank Financial Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -198.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

