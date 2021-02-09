Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.45.

RGLD opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

