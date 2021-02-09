Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

