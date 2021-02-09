Belden (BDC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BDC opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.