First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FR opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

