FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

