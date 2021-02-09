Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.85). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $263.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.49. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $271.74.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

