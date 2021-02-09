Piper Sandler Comments on Lincoln National Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LNC stock opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 744.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

