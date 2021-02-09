Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.21.

CGC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 48.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

