W.W. Grainger, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.30 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $18.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.50. G.Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.10 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

NYSE:GWW opened at $378.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.