Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

