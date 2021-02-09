Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Barclays

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

