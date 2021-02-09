The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BPRN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

