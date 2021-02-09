Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $319,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $346,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

