L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.67

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $16.86. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 31,318 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 530.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.