PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.19

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.89. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 93,719 shares trading hands.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

The company has a market cap of $159.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Research analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb by 11.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 25.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PFSweb by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 179.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

