American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.81

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $30.25. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 18,574 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

