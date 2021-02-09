Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) versus Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Financial Review

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

92.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Veru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 13.39 $1.18 billion $4.29 49.97 Veru $42.59 million 23.50 -$18.97 million ($0.11) -126.55

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Veru. Veru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 4 22 1 2.89 Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $293.44, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Veru has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Veru.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.51% 28.55% 20.68% Veru -44.55% -23.72% -13.80%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Veru on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene. Its pipeline includes Pipeline for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-864, a second investigational small molecule corrector for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VX-147 that completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Kymera Therapeutics; Ribometrix, Inc.; Molecular Templates, Inc.; and Affinia Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Veru

Veru Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations, and commercial partners. The company's development drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral chemical entity that is being evaluated in open label Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials in men with metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, as well as being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in subjects at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome; and for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Its drug candidates also comprise VERU-100, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist peptide formulation to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT in men with advanced prostate cancer. In addition, the company's drug candidates include Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor positive, estrogen receptor positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 metastatic breast cancer without the unwanted virilizing side effects. Further, it is advancing a new drug formulation in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology, such as Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.